Casting your vote 'as easy as grabbing a burger' on NPDC's Vote Day

Thursday, 3 October, 2019 - 09:10

Casting your vote’s about to get as easy as grabbing a burger, with a novel drive-thru voting booth set up by NPDC for Vote Day. Saturday, 5 October, is National Vote Day and we’re pulling out all the stops with 17 public spots for people to drop in their voting papers, between 9am - 3pm, including the district’s first ever drive-thru booth on Liardet Street.

There will be ballot boxes at: Bell Block Warehouse, New World Merrilands, Countdown Spotswood, Pak n’ Save and the 4 Squares in Urenui, Okato and ÅÄkura for residents to drop in their vote as they shop. For youth, there is a Vote Day Skate competition at Fitzroy skate park, from 1-5pm. We’ll also be at the city market at Huatoki Plaza where we’ll have a limited supply of "Vote Cones", with the help of the Tinkle Bell Ice Cream Truck, for eager voters.

"We’re taking the Ballot Box to the people and making it easy to drop in votes while people are out and about this Saturday. We know people have busy lives so there are ballot boxes in shops and supermarkets for you to drop off your voting papers as you do the weekly shop, while you’re returning a library book or buying tickets to a show. Or you could drop your vote into the district’s first ever drive-thru on Liardet street near the Civic Centre," says NPDC External Relations Manager Jacqueline Baker.

The Mayor and 14 Councillors make big decisions about our future which touch our everyday lives. Think a humming central city, roads, water, parks, buying tickets for Ben Harper or Zero Waste. It’s a long list as NPDC manages assets of about $3.3 billion and has an annual operating budget of about $155 million.

As well as the Vote Day ballot box locations, residents can continue to drop their votes inside the Civic Centre for special votes, at the Bell Block, Inglewood and Waitara Library and Service Centres, Puke Ariki (Library and Museum), the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, TSB Stadium and the TSB Showplace until 12 noon on the 11 October.

The last chance to vote will be at the Civic Centre Liardet street, and the Bell Block, Inglewood and Waitara Library and Service Centres on the morning of the 12 October, from 9am- noon.

For more information about the elections, head to www.newplymouthnz.com/Council/About-the-Council/Elections/2019-Election