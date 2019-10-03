PGF boosts job training in Turangi and Whanganui - Tabuteau

Thursday, 3 October, 2019 - 12:17

Te Ara Mahi, will invest nearly $600,000 to ensure work opportunities for locals in Turangia and Whanganui, Parliamentary Under Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.

"I’m pleased to announce the PGF is investing in these innovative initiatives that are locally led and lead to meaningful employment," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

The PGF announcements today are:

- $500,000 for a 16 week river guide training course in Turangi

- $94,000 for a Whanganui based ‘work ready passport’ project

The $500,000 of PGF investment provided to Rafting NZ based in Turangi will enable Rafting NZ to run a 16 week training course to train up 20 new river guides for its Tongariro river rafting business.

"The course will have a strong focus on environmental and cultural values and addresses a shortage of skilled guides, especially MÄori who have strong links to local iwi Tuwharetoa," Mr Tabuteau said.

"The course not only gives graduates an internationally recognised qualification, but they will also be supported to work within the river rafting industry.

The $94,000 of PGF investment in the Whanganui-based project, is an employer-led initiative to enable young people to attest to local employers they have the skills and attitude to start work by being able to show them a ‘work ready passport’.

"The work ready passport initiative will roll out to local secondary schools, supporting up to 300 young people to develop key skills such as communication, managing money, life skills and understanding health and safety at work."

"This initiative is a great example of the region working together across local schools, industry, and businesses, to support its young people by preparing them for the future, and supporting businesses to fill skills shortages.

"Supporting provincial communities to work together, boost their economic growth, and improve the social outcomes of local people, is what the PGF is all about and it’s great to be making this announcement today for the people of Turangi and Whanganui," Fletcher Tabuteau said.