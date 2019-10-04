Upper Hutt City Council encourages voting in the local election

Friday, 4 October, 2019 - 13:12

With just over a week to go in the local election, we encourage voters to have their say on who should represent them before voting closes at midday on 12 October 2019.

16.24 percent of enrolled voters have cast their vote so far. The 2016 election saw a total of 41.01 percent of enrolled voters return their voting papers, compared with 40.78 percent in 2013. We hope to see an increase in participation in this year’s election.

Local elections decide who is on your local council, regional council and district health board. Those who are elected are empowered to make decisions that will affect the future of Upper Hutt and the daily life of residents. To help voters make an informed decision, Upper Hutt City Council’s 2019 Pre-election Report is a useful document that speaks to Council’s financial, operational, and project performance. The report provides voters with a seven-year snapshot of what Council has achieved and what it plans to focus on in the future. This will help voters to assess the ‘state of play’ at Council and consider who should represent them over the next three years. It is available at Upper Hutt City Council reception or online at www.upperhuttcity.com/2019-Elections