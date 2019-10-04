This weekend on Newshub Nation

Friday, 4 October, 2019 - 17:27

On Newshub Nation this weekend:

We ask Minister Iain Lees-Galloway about New Zealand’s high immigration levels and if new refugee quotas meet expectations?

And, if cannabis is legalised, should employers be able to test their workers for drugs? Business New Zealand asks if the workplace will be safe if New Zealanders vote yes in the cannabis referendum.

Then, Backstory. We meet the concert pianist, former historian and novelist MP who wants to conduct the country's finances.

Plus our new segment Watchdogs introduces us to the man charged with holding our health system to account.

And to discuss the political news of the week, we are joined by our panel: refugee advocate and 2017 New Zealander of the Year Rez Gardi, Radio New Zealand's Indira Stewart and Mathew Hooton from Exceltium PR.

Newshub Nation on TV3, 9.30am Saturday, 10am Sunday.