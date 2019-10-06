New agricultural trade envoy appointed

Sunday, 6 October, 2019 - 10:08

Farmer and former Nuffield scholar Mel Poulton has been appointed New Zealand’s Special Agricultural Trade Envoy, Minister for Trade and Export Growth, David Parker, and Minister of Agriculture, Damien O’Connor, announced today.

The position supports key Government objectives, including raising the value of New Zealand agricultural goods and services.

Mel is a pastoral farmer based in the Tararua District, producing and exporting food and fibre to markets around the world. She is highly active in environmental stewardship and is a member of the Global Farmers Network.

Damien O’Connor said Mel is well placed to tell New Zealand’s agriculture and environmental stewardship story to the world.

"In the immediate term, her priorities will be engaging with farmer groups and other agriculture sector stakeholders to build support for our free trade agreement negotiations with Europe and, in due course, with the United Kingdom.

"More broadly, Mel will be tasked with advocating for New Zealand’s agriculture trade interests from the perspective of a practicing farmer and identifying opportunities for New Zealand to commercialise its agricultural expertise offshore", he said.

"Mel will be a passionate advocate for both farming and New Zealand products. I wish her well in this important role," said Mr Parker.

Mel replaces Mike Petersen, who has held the SATE role since 2013. Ministers expressed their appreciation to Mr Petersen for his commitment to the role over the past six years.

"Mike has made an outstanding contribution to New Zealand’s agriculture trade interests, including developing an enduring network of industry relationships and helping to build New Zealand’s profile as a constructive and collaborative partner in agriculture to our trade partners," said Mr Parker.

Mel will formally take up her role on 1 January 2020.