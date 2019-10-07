Selwyn voters being urged to get their votes in

Monday, 7 October, 2019 - 12:29

With just a few days left until voting closes in the local elections, Selwyn voters are being urged to get their votes in as soon as possible.

Votes must be received by the Council by 12 midday on Saturday (12 October).

"There’s still time to vote," says deputy electoral officer Stephen Hill, "but it’s a good idea for people to plan ahead to get their papers in.

"If people are posting their votes, they should post early in the week to be sure the papers reach us in time.

"Otherwise the best option is to drop voting papers in to the Council offices in Rolleston, or one of our libraries or Council facilities.

"We have ballot box locations across the district, and voters can drop their papers in right up until voting closes."

Voting will be available at the Council’s Rolleston offices, at the Darfield, Leeston, Lincoln and Rolleston libraries, Selwyn Aquatic Centre, Lincoln Event Centre and West Melton Community Centre during normal open hours all week, and on Saturday up to 12 midday.

People who are eligible to vote but haven’t received voting papers, or who have moved since they last enrolled, can apply for a special vote by contacting the Council on 347 2800 or email electoral.officer@selwyn.govt.nz.

Voters can also apply for a special vote at the Darfield, Leeston, Lincoln and Rolleston libraries during open hours.

Mr Hill says councils across New Zealand are encouraging voters to get their votes in early this week. "Local elections are an important way for people to have a say on issues that are important in their local communities, and on how services and facilities are planned and developed for the future," he says.

Preliminary results for the Selwyn elections are expected to be available late Saturday afternoon, and will be published on the Council website as soon as they are available.

More information on the 2019 local elections is available on the Council’s elections page at www.selwyn.govt.nz/elections.