Meth increasing because of gangs, where are the arrests? - Bridges

Monday, 7 October, 2019 - 19:01

The Police Minister has admitted that methamphetamine is an increasing problem because of gang members but there hasn’t been an increase in gang members being prosecuted, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

"Stuart Nash told journalists ‘The huge profits which can be made from methamphetamine are driving gang recruitment, as gangs seek to be a part of the distribution networks.’

"Despite this, the number of gang members being charged for drugs has hardly increased to keep pace with gang drug crimes.

"The Police Minister is all over the place on gangs and drugs. First he blamed criminals who had been deported from Australia for a massive increase in gang numbers, then admitted only 22 of them are gang affiliated.

"This is a Government that has brought in drug decriminalisation by stealth. It’s determined to lower the prison population but doesn’t have a plan to reduce crime.

"Stuart Nash said he’s ‘winning the war on gangs.’ Does he really consider it winning to admit that meth is an increasing problem with gang members but there are no consequences?

"In this so-called year of delivery, all the Government is delivering is more gang members, but not more prosecutions for the laws they break."