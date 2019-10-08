Robertson’s pockets bulge as everyday Kiwis struggle - National

Tuesday, 8 October, 2019 - 14:03

The Finance Minister’s fat pockets have come at the expense of hard-working New Zealanders who have been taxed to the eyeballs by this Government, National’s Economic Development spokesperson Todd McClay says.

"The Government should be looking to stimulate the economy by letting New Zealanders keep more of what they earn.

"Instead, it has piled on more and more taxes to the point where Grant Robertson is sitting on a big surplus while those living outside Wellington’s beltway struggle with rising living costs.

"One of the reasons debt is lower than forecast is because the Government is failing to invest in the infrastructure New Zealand needs.

"It has cancelled or delayed a dozen major new roading projects right across the country and replaced them with projects that weren’t ready, and won’t be ready for some time yet.

"Meanwhile, the Government has been piling on taxes. It has legislated to milk an extra $1.7 billion from motorists through fuel tax hikes and extra GST, while its misguided housing policies have pushed up rents and burdened landlords with extra costs and regulation.

"National legislated for tax relief that would have put more than $1000 a year extra into the back pockets of New Zealanders. This Government cancelled that.

"We will index tax thresholds to inflation so that New Zealanders aren’t taxed more by stealth every year because of the rising cost of living."