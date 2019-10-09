Green Party responds to Government surplus announcement

Wednesday, 9 October, 2019 - 11:10

The Green Party has welcomed the government surplus announced yesterday as an opportunity to take stronger action on the critical issues New Zealanders face.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw said today:

"This government has clearly established its economic credentials. Now we can seriously take on the task of eliminating poverty and inequality, strengthen our public services and infrastructure which were so severely run down by the previous government, and take the strong climate action which is so crucial to all of our wellbeing.

"We can’t afford not to."