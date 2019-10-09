608 claims resolved by GCCRS in first year - Woods

Wednesday, 9 October, 2019 - 11:56

The Greater Christchurch Claims Resolution Service has resolved 608 insurance and EQC claims in its first year in operation, Minister Megan Woods has announced.

The government service, which celebrates its first birthday today, provides a one stop shop to help Cantabrians still battling to get their homes repaired or rebuilt following the earthquakes.

"It’s fantastic to see this service celebrating its first birthday and making such a difference in people’s lives.

"Since its inception last year, the GCCRS has helped 1459 homeowners and has resolved 608 cases.

"Nine years on from the earthquakes there are still too many Cantabrians who aren’t able to move on with their lives because of unresolved insurance and EQC claims.

"That’s why we set up this special one stop shop service that provides free legal, engineering and mental health support to people to help them get their claims resolved.

"Helping people get their homes fixed so they can move on and get a sense of hope back for their futures is a key priority for the Government. That’s why we’ve reformed EQC to introduce a case management approach, set up the insurance tribunal and put $300 million into fixing the on-solds mess.

"Anyone with an unresolved claim can approach GCCRS and talk to one of our claims managers to see how they can help," said Megan Woods.