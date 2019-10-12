Hamilton City Council election progress results

Saturday, 12 October, 2019 - 15:18

The new Mayor Elect for Hamilton City Council is Paula Southgate.

Progress results show Paula Southgate has 11,079 votes for Hamilton’s mayoralty, ahead of incumbent Andrew King (8,606 votes).

The following candidates have been provisionally elected as Hamilton City councillors:

East Ward

Mark Bunting

Kesh Naidoo-Rauf

Maxine van Oosten

Margaret Forsyth

Ryan Hamilton

Rob Pascoe

West Ward

Angela O’Leary

Martin Gallagher

Geoff Taylor

Sarah Thomson

Dave Macpherson

Ewan Wilson

However, these results do not include more than 3500 votes received at drive-through voting and ballot boxes across the city today, or any special votes cast since 20 September.

Preliminary results, released tomorrow, will include all votes cast today, but not special votes. Given the high number of votes received today, there is a possibility the results may change.

The final results (preliminary results + all special votes) will be announced on Thursday 17 October.

The Council’s Chief Executive Richard Briggs is paying tribute to all candidates who stood for the mayoralty and councillor positions.

"It takes a lot of courage and time and can be financially costly to run a committed campaign for a Council seat," he says.

"I’d like to thank all of the candidates for putting their hand up to lead our city. A strong pool of candidates is essential to helping make sure our communities are represented by the city’s elected members."