Progress results: Six new councillors elected to Waikato Regional Council

Saturday, 12 October, 2019 - 15:17

Waikato Regional Council has six new councillors according to progress results received by 2.30pm today in the 2019 local government elections.

However, just 37 votes separate Keith Holmes and incumbent Fred Lichtwark in the Waikato constituency, with special votes and voting papers returned this morning still to be counted.

Change around the councillor table was signalled before voting started last month, with the retirement of four regional councillors - Jane Hennebry (12 years), Alan Livingston (6 years), Bob Simcock (6 years) and Jennie Hayman (3 years).

Elected to the regional council for the first time are Angela Strange and Jennifer Nickel, both in the Hamilton constituency, Denis Tegg for Thames-Coromandel, Andrew MacPherson in the Waipā-King Country and Pamela Storey and Mr Holmes in the Waikato.

Once the remaining ballot box votes have been counted, preliminary results will be available at www.waikatoregion.govt.nz/elections on Monday, 14 October.

Official results - which will include the special votes - are expected to be received by the council Electoral Officer by Friday, 18 October.

Waikato Regional Council councillors (progress results)

Hamilton general constituency (4 vacancies)

NICKEL, Jennifer

QUAYLE, Barry

RIMMINGTON, Russ

STRANGE, Angela

Taupō-Rotorua general constituency (1 vacancy)

WHITE, Kathy

Thames-Coromandel general constituency (1 vacancy)

TEGG, Denis

Waihou general constituency (2 vacancies)

HUSBAND, Stu

VERCOE, Hugh

Waikato general constituency (2 vacancies)

HOLMES, Keith

STOREY, Pamela

Waipa-King Country general constituency (2 vacancies)

KNEEBONE, Stu

MacPHERSON, Andrew

Ngā Tai Ki Uta Māori constituency (1 vacancy - elected unopposed)

HODGE, Kataraina

Ngā Hau E Whā Māori constituency (1 vacancy - elected unopposed)

MAHUTA, Tipa