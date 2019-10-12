Waikato district progress election results

|
Progress election results indicate that Allan Sanson will likely be elected/re-elected as Waikato District Council mayor.
Progress results are showing a greater voter turnout at the 2019 Waikato district election than that seen at the 2013 and 2016 elections (about 30%).
Progress results are:
Mayor
HAWKINS, Korikori 2858 votes
SANSON, Allan 9040 votes
THOMSON, Simon 1764 votes
Awaroa ki Tuakau Ward
CHURCH, Jacqui 1611 votes
HENDERSON, Stephanie 1254 votes
NGATAKI, Kandi 639 votes
Hukanui-Waerenga Ward
LOVELL, Howard 445 votes
WOOLERTON, Chris 589 votes
Onewhero-Te Akau Ward
EYRE, Carolyn 608 votes
MAIN, Bronwyn 315 votes
Raglan Ward
AMOORE, Dennis 228 votes
HOLL, Matt 136 votes
THOMSON, Lisa 895 votes
Huntly Ward
LYNCH, Shelley 1192 votes
MCINALLY, Frank 926 votes
MOANA-TUWHANGAI, Maxine 700 votes
ROSOMAN, Bill 286 votes
Eureka Ward
GOODWIN, Elizabeth 463 votes
MCGUIRE, Rob 703 votes
Newcastle Ward
JONES, Kawena 443 votes
SMITH, Noel 996 votes
Ngaruawahia Ward
GIBB, Janet 1086 votes
KIRKWOOD, Rongo 816 votes
PATTERSON, Eugene 1252 votes
Jan Sedgwick (Whangamarino) and Aksel Bech (Tamahere) were both elected unopposed.
Community Board progress results are as follows:
Huntly Community Board
BREDENBECK, Kim 884 votes
CORK, Rewi 612 votes
-MCCUTCHAN, Greg 556 votes
MCINALLY, Frank 733 votes
WAWATAI, Eden 805 votes
WHYTE, David 604 votes
WOOTTON, Red 940 votes
Greg McCutchan will be elected to the Huntly Community Board if Frank McInally is re-elected to the Huntly Ward.
Ngaruawahia Community Board-
Jack Ayers
Dianne Firth
Rongo Kirkwood
Kiri Morgan
Venessa Rice
Greg Wiechern
-elected unopposed
Onewhero-Tuakau Community Board
CONROY, Caroline 1039 votes
JACKSON, Shaun 1106 votes
LOVATT, Jonathan 879 votes
MCGRATH, Liam 764 votes
NELSON, Graham 531 votes
NGATAKI, Kandi 806 votes
REEVE, Vern 879 votes
WATSON, Bronwyn 909 votes
Raglan Community Board
AMOORE, Dennis 484 votes
BAINS, Satnam 674 votes
CULLEY, Marcus 468 votes
MACLEOD, Bob 589 votes
OOSTEN, Tony 506 votes
PARSON, Gabrielle 634 votes
RAYNER, Chris 460 votes
VINK, Alan 357 votes
Taupiri Community Board
COCUP, Sharnay 52 votes
HENRY, Jacqueline 44 votes
LOVELL, Dorothy 62 votes
LOVELL, Howard 77 votes
MORLEY, Jo 26 votes
PECEKAJUS, Jo 26 votes
RICHMOND, Anne 28 votes
VAN DAM, Rudy 51 votes
Te Kauwhata Licensing Trust-
Ross Caird
Alistair Cullen
Gerald Wayne Jackson
Jo Mako
Pip Prattley
Mohan Singh
-elected unopposed
Full results can be found at www.votewaikato.co.nz/results. Preliminary results are expected tomorrow morning. Final election results will be declared by Thursday October 17, 2019.
