John Leggett wins second term - Marlborough District Council

Saturday, 12 October, 2019 - 14:39

John Leggett has been returned as Mayor of Marlborough for a second term, based on voters’ returns of about 97%.

In the Blenheim Ward (7 seats), the successfully elected Councillors are:

- Jamie Arbuckle

- Jenny Andrews

- Mark Peters

- Michael Fitzpatrick

- David Croad

- Thelma Sowman

- Brian Dawson

In the Marlborough Sounds Ward (3 seats), the successfully elected councillors are:

- Nadine Taylor

- Barbara Faulls

- David Oddie

In the Wairau-Awatere Ward (3 seats), the successfully elected councillors are:

- Cynthia Brooks

- Gerald Hope

Currently Francis Maher is in third place but Scott Adams is close behind in fourth place. This seat is too close to call and will be subject to a further count that includes this morning’s final votes.

For further information please go to our website to see the progress vote numbers, which will be posted soon: https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/elections