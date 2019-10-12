Progress Results for Invercargill local authority elections

Saturday, 12 October, 2019 - 14:11

Voters have re-elected Sir Tim Shadbolt to serve as Mayor of Invercargill City Council.

Progress results for the local authority elections, released today, show Sir Tim won the Mayoralty with 8903 votes ahead of Mayoral candidates Darren Ludlow, with 5878 votes, Becs Amundsen with 3003 votes, and Steve Chernishov with 566 votes.

Two new Councillors have been elected; Nobby Clark and Nigel Skelt.

Peter Kett is also likely to return to the Council table, having missed out in the last election.

Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said it was important to note that today’s results are progress results, with special votes, and votes returned on October 12, still to be counted.

"We know there are more than 800 votes still to be counted, and with about 150 votes separating Mr Kett from the next candidate, there is a possibility the final results may change."

Today’s progress results are based upon the counting of approximately 95 per cent of returned votes.

The voter turnout so far has been 50.23 per cent, being 19,322 votes.

Bluff Community Board candidates were elected unopposed, given there were an equal number of nominees as there are positions on the Board.

There will be no changes to the Invercargill Licensing Trust, with all incumbents re-elected.

Mr Morris said final results for the elections will be available by Thursday, 17 October.