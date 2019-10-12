Clutha District Council: progress election results 2019

|
The progress result for the Clutha District local body elections held on Saturday 12 October are as follows.
The progress result does not include some special votes and ordinary voting papers returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre.
The outcome of these elections may change once all voting papers have been counted.
The official preliminary result will follow once all ordinary votes (not special votes) have been counted, before a final declaration is made.
Please be aware that not all positions are being contested. Some positions have seen individuals elected unopposed.
ELECTIONS
Clutha District Council: Bruce Ward (3 vacancies)
Candidate / Votes Received / Rank
Gaynor Doreen Finch / 800 / 1
Paul Hanlon / 223
Bruce Peter Vollweiler / 767 / 2
Selwyn John Wilkinson / 633 / 3
Clutha District Council: Catlins Ward (1 vacancy)
Candidate / Votes Received / Rank
Dane Joel Catherwood / 216 / 1
Hilary Joan McNab 178
Clutha District Council: Lawrence-Tuapeka Ward (1 vacancy)
Candidate / Votes Received / Rank
Geoffrey (Geoff) John Blackmore / 131
Melinda (Mel) Jane Audrey Foster 2401
ELECTED UNOPPOSED
Clutha District Council: Mayor - Bryan Alexander Cadogan
Councillors - Balclutha Ward (4 vacancies)
Wayne John Felts
Alison Joan Ludemann
Kenneth (Ken) Paul Payne
Carol Ann Sutherland
Councillors - Clinton Ward (1 vacancy) - Jo- anne Janetta Thomson
Councillors - Clutha Valley Ward (1 vacancy) - Stewart Matthew Cowie
Councillors - Kaitangata-Matau Ward (1 vacancy) - Bruce Roger Graham
Councillors - West Otago Ward (2 vacancies)
John Stephen Herbert
Michele Lee Kennedy
Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board (6 vacancies)
As not all 6 vacancies have been filled a by-election is automatically required to fill the remaining position. A by-election cannot be held any earlier than 17 February 2020.
Lynette (Lindy) Joan Chinnery
Geoffrey (Geoff) Thomas Davidson
Melinda (Mel) Jane Audrey Foster
Matthew Scott Little
Gary McCorkindale
West Otago Community Board (6 vacancies)
Cecil James Crawford
Barbara Anne Hanna
Antony William Robertson
Bruce Samuel Robertson
Linda Rozel Roulston
Suzanne Mary Wink
Clutha Health Incorporated
Hamish Crawford Anderson
Katherine (Kate) Louise Anderson
Phillip (Phil) Malcolm Atkinson
Paul Hanlon
Clutha Licensing Trust
Ward 2 Tokomairiro (2 vacancies)
Robert (Tiny) Graham Agnew
Evan Jenkins
Ward 3 Kaitangata (1 vacancy) - Deborah (Debbie) Ann Robertson-Dunn
Ward 4 Lawrence (1 vacancy) - Jason Frederick Ross Lyders
Ward 6 Clinton (1 vacancy) - Scott David McKenzie
