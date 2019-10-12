Clutha District Council: progress election results 2019

Saturday, 12 October, 2019 - 14:07

The progress result for the Clutha District local body elections held on Saturday 12 October are as follows.

The progress result does not include some special votes and ordinary voting papers returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre.

The outcome of these elections may change once all voting papers have been counted.

The official preliminary result will follow once all ordinary votes (not special votes) have been counted, before a final declaration is made.

Please be aware that not all positions are being contested. Some positions have seen individuals elected unopposed.

ELECTIONS

Clutha District Council: Bruce Ward (3 vacancies)

Candidate / Votes Received / Rank

Gaynor Doreen Finch / 800 / 1

Paul Hanlon / 223

Bruce Peter Vollweiler / 767 / 2

Selwyn John Wilkinson / 633 / 3

Clutha District Council: Catlins Ward (1 vacancy)

Candidate / Votes Received / Rank

Dane Joel Catherwood / 216 / 1

Hilary Joan McNab 178

Clutha District Council: Lawrence-Tuapeka Ward (1 vacancy)

Candidate / Votes Received / Rank

Geoffrey (Geoff) John Blackmore / 131

Melinda (Mel) Jane Audrey Foster 2401

ELECTED UNOPPOSED

Clutha District Council: Mayor - Bryan Alexander Cadogan

Councillors - Balclutha Ward (4 vacancies)

Wayne John Felts

Alison Joan Ludemann

Kenneth (Ken) Paul Payne

Carol Ann Sutherland

Councillors - Clinton Ward (1 vacancy) - Jo- anne Janetta Thomson

Councillors - Clutha Valley Ward (1 vacancy) - Stewart Matthew Cowie

Councillors - Kaitangata-Matau Ward (1 vacancy) - Bruce Roger Graham

Councillors - West Otago Ward (2 vacancies)

John Stephen Herbert

Michele Lee Kennedy

Lawrence-Tuapeka Community Board (6 vacancies)

As not all 6 vacancies have been filled a by-election is automatically required to fill the remaining position. A by-election cannot be held any earlier than 17 February 2020.

Lynette (Lindy) Joan Chinnery

Geoffrey (Geoff) Thomas Davidson

Melinda (Mel) Jane Audrey Foster

Matthew Scott Little

Gary McCorkindale

West Otago Community Board (6 vacancies)

Cecil James Crawford

Barbara Anne Hanna

Antony William Robertson

Bruce Samuel Robertson

Linda Rozel Roulston

Suzanne Mary Wink

Clutha Health Incorporated

Hamish Crawford Anderson

Katherine (Kate) Louise Anderson

Phillip (Phil) Malcolm Atkinson

Paul Hanlon

Clutha Licensing Trust

Ward 2 Tokomairiro (2 vacancies)

Robert (Tiny) Graham Agnew

Evan Jenkins

Ward 3 Kaitangata (1 vacancy) - Deborah (Debbie) Ann Robertson-Dunn

Ward 4 Lawrence (1 vacancy) - Jason Frederick Ross Lyders

Ward 6 Clinton (1 vacancy) - Scott David McKenzie