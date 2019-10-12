Hastings District Council election voting progress results

|
[ login or create an account ]
Voting progress to date for the Hastings District Council election shows Sandra Hazlehurst has been re-elected mayor.
This result is based upon the counting of approximately 95% of the returned votes. The progress result does not include some special votes and votes returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre. The outcome of these elections may change once all votes have been counted.
Mayor Votes Received
HAZLEHURST, Sandra / Independent / 11,971
HARVEY, Damon / Change Up Hastings / 9,207
INFORMAL / 10
BLANK VOTING PAPERS / 1,002
Mohaka Ward (1 vacancy) / Votes Received
KERR, Tania / 1,063
PERRY, Stuart / 512
INFORMAL / 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS / 55
Heretaunga Ward (2 vacancies) / Votes Received
REDSTONE, Ann / 2,162
CORBAN, Alwyn / Independent / 1,607
TAYLOR, Oliver / 1,086
NEWMAN, Keith / Independent / 1,004
WHAITIRI, Jason / 989
INFORMAL / 7
BLANK VOTING PAPERS / 162
Hastings-Havelock North Ward (8 vacancies) / Votes Received
LAWSON, Eileen / 8,019
HARVEY, Damon / 7,673
DIXON, Malcolm / 7,112
WATKINS, Kevin / 6,918
BARBER, Bayden / 6,825
TRAVERS, Geraldine / 6,769
SCHOLLUM, WendyIndependent / 6,331
NIXON, Simon J. H. / 5,703
LATIFF, Rizwaana (Riz) / 4,750
BURN, Rebecca / 4,164
AHMED, Sayeed / 3,335
ROBEN, Rion / 2,787
INFORMAL / 14
BLANK VOTING PAPERS / 237
Flaxmere Ward (2 vacancies) / Votes Received
OLI, Peleti / Labour Party / 1,046
O'KEEFE, Henare / 820
POULAIN, Jacoby / 774
MIHAKA, Paula Morgan / Independent / 431
PETROWSKI, Melanie / 328
TAHERE, Gerraldine Kelly / 157
INFORMAL / 5
BLANK VOTING PAPERS / 18
Hastings District Rural Community Board: Maraekakaho Subdivision (1 vacancy)Votes Received
STOCKLEY, Jonathan / 468
WILSON, Lesley / 273
INFORMAL / 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS / 51
Hastings District Rural Community Board: Poukawa Subdivision (1 vacancy) / Votes Received
BUDDO, Marcus / 812
TUHAKA, Charmaine / 109
INFORMAL / 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS / 121
The voter return was 40.99%, being 22,580 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.
The preliminary results will be available on the Hastings District Council website tomorrow (Sunday October 13) and the final result is expected to be available on Thursday, October 17.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice