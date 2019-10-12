Hastings District Council election voting progress results

Saturday, 12 October, 2019 - 13:32

Voting progress to date for the Hastings District Council election shows Sandra Hazlehurst has been re-elected mayor.

This result is based upon the counting of approximately 95% of the returned votes. The progress result does not include some special votes and votes returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre. The outcome of these elections may change once all votes have been counted.

Mayor Votes Received

HAZLEHURST, Sandra / Independent / 11,971

HARVEY, Damon / Change Up Hastings / 9,207

INFORMAL / 10

BLANK VOTING PAPERS / 1,002

Mohaka Ward (1 vacancy) / Votes Received

KERR, Tania / 1,063

PERRY, Stuart / 512

INFORMAL / 0

BLANK VOTING PAPERS / 55

Heretaunga Ward (2 vacancies) / Votes Received

REDSTONE, Ann / 2,162

CORBAN, Alwyn / Independent / 1,607

TAYLOR, Oliver / 1,086

NEWMAN, Keith / Independent / 1,004

WHAITIRI, Jason / 989

INFORMAL / 7

BLANK VOTING PAPERS / 162

Hastings-Havelock North Ward (8 vacancies) / Votes Received

LAWSON, Eileen / 8,019

HARVEY, Damon / 7,673

DIXON, Malcolm / 7,112

WATKINS, Kevin / 6,918

BARBER, Bayden / 6,825

TRAVERS, Geraldine / 6,769

SCHOLLUM, WendyIndependent / 6,331

NIXON, Simon J. H. / 5,703

LATIFF, Rizwaana (Riz) / 4,750

BURN, Rebecca / 4,164

AHMED, Sayeed / 3,335

ROBEN, Rion / 2,787

INFORMAL / 14

BLANK VOTING PAPERS / 237

Flaxmere Ward (2 vacancies) / Votes Received

OLI, Peleti / Labour Party / 1,046

O'KEEFE, Henare / 820

POULAIN, Jacoby / 774

MIHAKA, Paula Morgan / Independent / 431

PETROWSKI, Melanie / 328

TAHERE, Gerraldine Kelly / 157

INFORMAL / 5

BLANK VOTING PAPERS / 18

Hastings District Rural Community Board: Maraekakaho Subdivision (1 vacancy)Votes Received

STOCKLEY, Jonathan / 468

WILSON, Lesley / 273

INFORMAL / 0

BLANK VOTING PAPERS / 51

Hastings District Rural Community Board: Poukawa Subdivision (1 vacancy) / Votes Received

BUDDO, Marcus / 812

TUHAKA, Charmaine / 109

INFORMAL / 1

BLANK VOTING PAPERS / 121

The voter return was 40.99%, being 22,580 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.

The preliminary results will be available on the Hastings District Council website tomorrow (Sunday October 13) and the final result is expected to be available on Thursday, October 17.