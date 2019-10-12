Progress Results available for Horowhenua District Council elections

Saturday, 12 October, 2019 - 13:10

Early results have revealed Horowhenua District residents voted Bernie Wanden as Mayor and four new Councillors.

The Progress Results are all votes received by electionz.com in Christchurch by 12 noon on Saturday 12 October 2019.

Voting didn’t close until 12 noon on Saturday 12 October, therefore provisional results including the final votes, will be available Sunday or Monday with the final checked and authenticated results declared on Thursday 17 October.

The Progress Results for Horowhenua District Council and Foxton Community Board are below. Please note these reflect 95% of the vote and therefore some of the results below may change.

Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden

Kerekere Ward David Allan

Ross Brannigan

Miranui WardRobert Ketu

Levin WardVictoria Kaye-Simmons

Jo Mason

Sam Jennings

Piri-Hira Tukapua

Todd Isaacs

Waiopehu WardWayne Bishop

Christine Mitchell

Foxton Community BoardTricia Metcalf

David Roache

Ngaire Newland

John Girling

Trevor Chambers

Early counting points towards Horowhenua having a higher voter turnout compared to previous years.