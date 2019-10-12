Local Body progress results announced for Lower Hutt

Saturday, 12 October, 2019 - 13:08

Initial local body election results, referred to as progress results, have been received for Lower Hutt.

For the first time since Hutt City Council was formed in 1989 the city has a mixed representation model. This means that, along with electing a Mayor, residents have elected six ward councillors - one councillor for the ward where they reside with six wards in total. Electors have also chosen six ‘city-wide’ councillors alongside their ward councillor.

Initial voter turn-out for the 2019 election was 38.69%, being 28,563 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes. This compares to 37.5% in 2016 and 36.6% in 2013. This result is based upon the counting of approximately 95% of the returned votes.

Preliminary results will be known once all ordinary voting papers have been processed. These are likely to be updated on our website on Sunday 13 October. Final turn-out is expected to top 40%.

Final results will be available once all special votes have been processed which is likely to be on 16 October. A declaration of the final results will be publicly notified as soon as we are able to publish these. This is expected to be 18 October depending on the clearance of special votes.