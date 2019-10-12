Progress report for the 2019 Wellington City Council Election

|
Andy Foster has a narrow lead over Justin Lester according to the progress result in the race for Wellington City Mayor.
The result shows Cr Foster, who has been a Wellington City Councillor since 1992, has received 24,108 votes compared to incumbent Justin Lester who has received 23,393 votes. This is a margin of 715 votes.
Wellington City Electoral Officer Warwick Lampp says approximately 90% of the votes received have been counted but a large number of last minute votes meant a preliminary result wouldn’t be available until Sunday. "Today, we collected 5,563 votes, including special votes.
"This unprecedented volume of last-minute votes means we won’t know the preliminary result until midday tomorrow, so this progress result may change.
A final result won’t be available until mid-next week.
Information on Council ward results will be available shortly.
