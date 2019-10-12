Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Progress report for the 2019 Wellington City Council Election

Politics
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Saturday, 12 October, 2019 - 16:32

Andy Foster has a narrow lead over Justin Lester according to the progress result in the race for Wellington City Mayor.

The result shows Cr Foster, who has been a Wellington City Councillor since 1992, has received 24,108 votes compared to incumbent Justin Lester who has received 23,393 votes. This is a margin of 715 votes.

Wellington City Electoral Officer Warwick Lampp says approximately 90% of the votes received have been counted but a large number of last minute votes meant a preliminary result wouldn’t be available until Sunday. "Today, we collected 5,563 votes, including special votes.

"This unprecedented volume of last-minute votes means we won’t know the preliminary result until midday tomorrow, so this progress result may change.

A final result won’t be available until mid-next week.

Progress results for the Wellington City Council wards are:

TAKAPÅª/NORTHERN WARD

On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as councillors for TakapÅ«/Northern Ward are:

- Jill Day

- Malcolm Sparrow

- Jenny Condie

WHARANGI/ONSLOW-WESTERN WARD

On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as councillors for Wharangi/Onslow-Western Ward are:

- Diane Calvert

- Simon Woolf

- Rebecca Matthews

PUKEHÄªNAU/LAMBTON WARD

On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as councillors for PukehÄ«nau/Lambton Ward are:

- Iona Pannett

- Nicola Young

- Tamatha Paul

MOTUKAIRANGI/EASTERN WARD

On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as councillors for Motukairangi/Eastern Ward are:

- Sarah Free

- Teri O’Neill

- Sean Rush

PAEKAWAKAWA/SOUTHERN WARD

On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as councillors for Paekawakawa/Southern Ward are:

- Fleur Fitzsimons

- Laurie Foon

TAWA COMMUNITY BOARD

On the basis of the progress result, the people elected as councillors for Tawa Community Board are:

- Steph Knight

- Richard Herbert

- Graeme Hansen

