New Mayor for Porirua City

Saturday, 12 October, 2019 - 20:50

Preliminary results in Porirua City’s Local Government elections have been released.

Based on these, Porirua City has a new Mayor. Anita Baker was elected with 7152 votes compared to incumbent Mike Tana who received 6681 votes. This is a margin of 471 votes.

Preliminary results are released when all ordinary votes have been counted. Fnal results will be confirmed once special votes are validated and counted. Final results are expected around 17 or 18 October.

The results show the following candidates were successful in each ward, making up the new Council:

- Josh Trlin, Ross Leggett, Nathan Waddle, Euon Murrell in the Northern Ward - Pukerua ki te Raki

- Izzy Ford, Kylie Wihapi, Faafoi Seiuli, Moze Galo in the Eastern Ward - PÄuatahanui ki te uunga mai o te ra; and

- Geoff Hayward and Mike Duncan in the Western Ward - Titahi Rangituhi Porirua ki te uru.

Once final results are confirmed, the Mayor and Councillors will be sworn in at an inaugural meeting on 30 October.