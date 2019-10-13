NPDC Mayor, Councillors preliminary election results revealed

Sunday, 13 October, 2019 - 12:44

NPDC’s new governance team has been revealed, with the preliminary results of the 2019 election released, including four female councillors and about a 45% voter turnout. The preliminary results were released today (October 13) by the Electoral Office, with the official declaration due in the next week.

The Elected Members for the next three years are:

Mayor: Neil Holdom

New Plymouth City Ward Councillors: Stacey Hitchcock

Gordon Brown

Harry Duynhoven

Murray Chong

Sam Bennett

Richard Handley

Amanda Clinton-Gohdes

Dinnie Moeahu

Anneka Carlson

Phil Quinney

North Ward Councillors:

Tony Bedford

Colin Johnston

South-West Ward Councillors:

Marie Pearce

Richard Jordan

The result is a preliminary result with several hundred special votes yet to be counted, which could affect the final make-up of the new governance team.

NPDC Chief Executive Craig Stevenson welcomed the new and returning councillors to the table and thanked the outgoing Elected Members for their hard work and commitment over the last three years. He also welcomed the increased diversity of the new governance team with four women elected to council.

Mayor Neil Holdom and Councillors will make the strategic decisions for NPDC’s $3.3 billion worth of assets and decide what the long-term priorities are and how to keep rates affordable.

The Waitara Community Board has also been elected, with Trevor Dodunski, Joe Rauner, Andrew Larson, and Jonathan Marshall, elected. The Kaitake Community Board members, elected unopposed, are: Graham Chard, Paul Coxhead, Doug Hislop and Paul Veric.

By-elections will be held for the Inglewood and Clifton Community Boards. In Inglewood, Mel Cook and Graeme Sykes are elected unopposed, with two positions to fill. In Clifton, Ken Bedford and Warren Peterson are elected unopposed, with two positions to fill.

This was the first time Single Transferrable Voting was used in the district with the final voter turnout in the New Plymouth District sitting at about 45%. Almost 1,000 votes were collected at the central city drive through during a three hour window yesterday morning.

For more information, see newplymouthnz.com