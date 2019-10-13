Selwyn District Council preliminary local election results available

Sunday, 13 October, 2019 - 14:12

Preliminary local election results for Selwyn are now available online at:

https://www.selwyn.govt.nz/your-council/elections

The preliminary results include one change from the progress results released yesterday. In Selwyn Central ward, Sophie McInnes is leading for the fourth vacancy, seven votes ahead of Michelle Jones who was previously leading on initial progress results.

Preliminary results include all ordinary votes received and counted, but not all special votes. Official results, with all ordinary votes and all special votes counted, will be released by Thursday 17 October.