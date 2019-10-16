Welfare reform key to a just transition that is inclusive and fair - Greens

Wednesday, 16 October, 2019 - 10:55

The Green Party has welcomed the Council of Trade Unions’ call for a people-led, people-focused response to climate change, including increasing benefit levels and implementing the recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group.

"We must ensure people are supported to live good, fulfilling lives as we deal with the consequences of climate change," says Marama Davidson, Green Party Co-Leader.

"Right now, too many whÄnau are unable to thrive and this is going to get worse unless we take action now to support them.

"A truly just transition is one led by and developed for the communities who are already losing their homes and whenua.

"We also strongly support the CTU’s call for iwi, hapÅ« and MÄori organisations to take leadership, and for our response to be based in kaitiakitanga.

"Alongside the other recommendations in the report, these critical steps will ensure no one is left behind."