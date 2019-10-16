Improved succession and dispute resolution core of Ture Whenua changes

|
[ login or create an account ]
A Bill that proposes targeted changes to simplify the processes for MÄori land owners when engaging with the MÄori Land Court has had its First Reading today.
"The approach taken by the Government is to ensure that the protection of MÄori land remains a priority as we seek to improve how the legislation works for whÄnau," says MÄori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta.
"Te Ture Whenua MÄori Act has been in operation for over 25 years and continues to provide a sound framework for the way MÄori land is governed."
"However, we have heard that navigating and complying with the current legislation can be difficult and frustrating, and can discourage owners from taking steps to realise their aspirations for their whenua."
Te Ture Whenua (Succession, Dispute Resolution, and Related Matters) Amendment Bill will simplify the process for uncontested succession so that such applications will be managed by a MÄori Land Court registrar rather than a judge.
The lack of a mediation process is also addressed, with the Bill providing for whÄnau to resolve disputes about MÄori land with the assistance of a mediator and with greater cognisance of tikanga to support a constructive outcome. "Currently disputes can only be heard through a Court process with a Judge and can cause longstanding conflict among whÄnau," says Minister Mahuta.
One of the main obstacles to the development of papakÄinga housing on MÄori reservations will be removed. Enabling a lease or occupation license to be granted for periods longer than the current 14 years will assist whÄnau obtain funding for papakÄinga development.
The Bill will make improvements to the way the MÄori Land Court functions, such as allowing a registrar to deal with simple and uncontested applications relating to MÄori land trusts. It will also ensure the remedies available to enforce a decision are practical and effective. Other changes will allow the MÄori Land Court to hear applications relating to MÄori land for matters associated with a range of other legislation.
"The targeted amendments contained in the Bill will enable the MÄori Land Court to oversee matters that lead to better protection over whenua MÄori," Minister Mahuta says.
"I am also working on legislation to address issues associated with the rating of MÄori land and public works acquisitions, which I intend to introduce later in this Parliamentary term. I am interested in hearing from whÄnau about what else needs to be done to optimise the use of MÄori land, and will set up a process for having these conversations next year" says Minister Mahuta.
The proposed changes are part of the Government’s investment of $56 million over four years for the implementation of the Whenua MÄori Programme. The programme is jointly led by Te Puni KÅkiri and the Ministry of Justice.
The Whenua MÄori Programme was designed to directly address the issues raised by MÄori land owners who face many challenges with accessing and managing their land productively, because the systems in which they have to operate are complex.
The Programme will support landowners to use their land - take part in its governance and management, and have a say about future growth and opportunities.
Minister Mahuta encourages MÄori land owners to make a submission about their experiences managing their whenua.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice