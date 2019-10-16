Government breaks promise on 1800 new cops - Hudson

Wednesday, 16 October, 2019 - 15:43

The Government has admitted it won’t deliver on its promise of adding 1800 new police officers this term, so it has shifted the goal posts, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says.

"Police Minister Stuart Nash promised to add 1800 additional police officers to the force, and confirmed in writing to National that this was additional recruitment, accounting for police officers who leave each year.

"The Prime Minister doubled down on this yesterday, promising there would be 1800 additional police on the force by next year. But today Stuart Nash misled New Zealanders and threw the Prime Minister under the bus.

"He knows he won’t be able to recruit 1800 police, given it’s been two years and he’s only managed to add 707 new police officers, so the Minister has moved the goal posts.

"Now Stuart Nash is counting every person who’s been through police college.

"This is an admission of defeat from this Government, which is more focused on lofty promises than the safety of New Zealanders.

"When gang membership is rising, the priority of the Minister should be ensuring there are enough cops on the street to stop crime.

"It’s another broken promise to New Zealanders. What’s worse about this broken promise is that it has to do with public safety.

"New Zealanders deserve a Government that will deliver on its promises. This Government isn’t doing that."

