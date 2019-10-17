Final results of Kapiti Coast District Council election confirmed

|
KÄpiti Coast District Council 2019 local body election results have been declared today, following preliminary results released after voting closed on 12 October.
Final counting of votes, including special votes, has confirmed the elected members announced on 12 October.
The new Council for the 2019-2022 triennium officially comes into office next Tuesday 22 October, with their inauguration to be held at the end of the month.
Electoral Officer, Katrina Shieffelbein says just over 45% of eligible KÄpiti voters returned their vote with 449 special votes returned.
"There was a significant influx of votes in the final three days leading up to the voting deadline at midday on 12 October," she says.
"Our total voter turnout, including special votes, was 18,343."
Councillors and community board members for the triennium are:
Mayor
K (Guru) Gurunathan
Districtwide Councillors
Angela Buswell
Gwynn Compton
Jackie Elliott
Janet Holborow
Rob McCann
Åtaki Ward Councillor
James Cootes
Waikanae Ward Councillor
Jocelyn Prvanov
Paraparaumu Ward Councillor
Martin Halliday
Bernie Randall
PaekÄkÄriki-Raumati Ward Councillor
Sophie Handford
Åtaki Community Board members
Stephen Carkeek
Chris Papps
Marilyn Stevens
Shelly Warwick
Waikanae Community Board members
Geoffrey Churchman
Jill Griggs
Margaret Stevenson-Wright
James Westbury
Paraparaumu-Raumati Community Board members
Jonny Best
Guy P. Burns
Grace Lindsay
Kathy Spiers
PaekÄkÄriki Community Board members
Holly Ewens
Jess Hortop
Dan O’Connell
Tina Pope
