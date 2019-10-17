Final results of Kapiti Coast District Council election confirmed

Thursday, 17 October, 2019 - 14:38

KÄpiti Coast District Council 2019 local body election results have been declared today, following preliminary results released after voting closed on 12 October.

Final counting of votes, including special votes, has confirmed the elected members announced on 12 October.

The new Council for the 2019-2022 triennium officially comes into office next Tuesday 22 October, with their inauguration to be held at the end of the month.

Electoral Officer, Katrina Shieffelbein says just over 45% of eligible KÄpiti voters returned their vote with 449 special votes returned.

"There was a significant influx of votes in the final three days leading up to the voting deadline at midday on 12 October," she says.

"Our total voter turnout, including special votes, was 18,343."

Councillors and community board members for the triennium are:

Mayor

K (Guru) Gurunathan

Districtwide Councillors

Angela Buswell

Gwynn Compton

Jackie Elliott

Janet Holborow

Rob McCann

Åtaki Ward Councillor

James Cootes

Waikanae Ward Councillor

Jocelyn Prvanov

Paraparaumu Ward Councillor

Martin Halliday

Bernie Randall

PaekÄkÄriki-Raumati Ward Councillor

Sophie Handford

Åtaki Community Board members

Stephen Carkeek

Chris Papps

Marilyn Stevens

Shelly Warwick

Waikanae Community Board members

Geoffrey Churchman

Jill Griggs

Margaret Stevenson-Wright

James Westbury

Paraparaumu-Raumati Community Board members

Jonny Best

Guy P. Burns

Grace Lindsay

Kathy Spiers

PaekÄkÄriki Community Board members

Holly Ewens

Jess Hortop

Dan O’Connell

Tina Pope