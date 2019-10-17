500 new te reo Maori champions in our classrooms

Thursday, 17 October, 2019 - 15:08

The Government is making progress on its goal to integrate te reo MÄori into education by 2025, with over 500 teachers and support staff already graduating from Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

Kelvin Davis made the announcement at an awards ceremony in Waikanae today, for 70 people from KÄpiti, Horowhenua, Porirua, Hutt Valley and central Wellington graduating the programme.

"Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori has always been about strengthening the education workforce to use te reo MÄori regularly and correctly, and I’m excited by the progress we’ve made so far," Kelvin Davis said.

"Now 527 people have already graduated with a good grasp of te reo and even better, they’ll be using it every day in our early learning centres and classrooms; making it the norm.

"We know that this will improve interactions and relationships with students, parents and whÄnau - and mean better outcomes for our kids.

"Last year we announced $12.2 million for Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori, and this is just part of a package of new initiatives for MÄori education. We have also announced new funding for KÅhanga reo, a focus on MÄori in our teacher supply package, Te Kawa Matakura to grow future young MÄori leaders and Te Hurihanganui to address racism and bias across the system."

Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori has been delivered in Taranaki, Waikato, KÄpiti-Horowhenua-Porirua and Te Waipounamu this year, with another 120 participants going through the programme in Waikato in their second intake beginning this month.

The programme will be reviewed in coming months, with decisions made about future implementation in the new year.

"It makes sense to take stock of the mahi and I’m hugely encouraged at this stage. If we can look back and say we’ve helped normalise the use of te reo in our classrooms, then I can’t see any reason why we shouldn’t continue," Kelvin Davis said.

More information about Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori is available on education.govt.nz.