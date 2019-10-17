500 new te reo Maori champions in our classrooms

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Government is making progress on its goal to integrate te reo MÄori into education by 2025, with over 500 teachers and support staff already graduating from Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.
Kelvin Davis made the announcement at an awards ceremony in Waikanae today, for 70 people from KÄpiti, Horowhenua, Porirua, Hutt Valley and central Wellington graduating the programme.
"Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori has always been about strengthening the education workforce to use te reo MÄori regularly and correctly, and I’m excited by the progress we’ve made so far," Kelvin Davis said.
"Now 527 people have already graduated with a good grasp of te reo and even better, they’ll be using it every day in our early learning centres and classrooms; making it the norm.
"We know that this will improve interactions and relationships with students, parents and whÄnau - and mean better outcomes for our kids.
"Last year we announced $12.2 million for Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori, and this is just part of a package of new initiatives for MÄori education. We have also announced new funding for KÅhanga reo, a focus on MÄori in our teacher supply package, Te Kawa Matakura to grow future young MÄori leaders and Te Hurihanganui to address racism and bias across the system."
Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori has been delivered in Taranaki, Waikato, KÄpiti-Horowhenua-Porirua and Te Waipounamu this year, with another 120 participants going through the programme in Waikato in their second intake beginning this month.
The programme will be reviewed in coming months, with decisions made about future implementation in the new year.
"It makes sense to take stock of the mahi and I’m hugely encouraged at this stage. If we can look back and say we’ve helped normalise the use of te reo in our classrooms, then I can’t see any reason why we shouldn’t continue," Kelvin Davis said.
More information about Te Ahu o te Reo MÄori is available on education.govt.nz.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice