Final HDC election results announced

|
[ login or create an account ]
The final result of the Hastings District Council election has been announced, with Sandra Hazlehurst re-elected Hastings mayor.
All existing councillors who ran in the election were returned except for Jacoby Poulain in the Flaxmere ward who was replaced by Peleti Oli.
Other new councillors are Alwyn Corban, elected to the Heretaunga ward in place of Rod Heaps who stood down, and Sophie Siers was automatically elected to the uncontested Kahuranaki ward seat left vacant by George Lyons.
Voting opened on September 20 and closed on October 12. The voter return was 43.63 per cent, being 24,031 votes, excluding special votes.
The full final result is:
HAZLEHURST, Sandra 13,188
INFORMAL 10
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 1,105
Hastings-Havelock North Ward (8 vacancies)
LAWSON, Eileen 8,869
HARVEY, Damon 8,519
DIXON, Malcolm 7,819
WATKINS, Kevin 7,638
BARBER, Bayden 7,629
TRAVERS, Geraldine 7,466
SCHOLLUM, Wendy 7,011
NIXON, Simon J. H. 6,267
INFORMAL 15
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 262
Flaxmere Ward (2 vacancies)
OLI, Peleti 1,140
O'KEEFE, Henare 893
INFORMAL 5
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 19
Mohaka Ward (1 vacancy)
KERR, Tania 1,173
INFORMAL 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 58
Heretaunga Ward (2 vacancies)
REDSTONE, Ann 2,312
CORBAN, Alwyn 1,724
INFORMAL 7
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 175
Hastings District Rural Community Board: Maraekakaho Subdivision (1 vacancy)
STOCKLEY, Jonathan 506
INFORMAL 0
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 56
Hastings District Rural Community Board: Poukawa Subdivision (1 vacancy)
BUDDO, Marcus 890
INFORMAL 1
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 128
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice