This Labour-led Government is failing Maori - National

Thursday, 17 October, 2019 - 17:19

The blowout in the number of MÄori benefit recipients to 56,500 is concerning and shows this Labour-led Government is failing MÄori, National’s MÄori Development spokesperson Jo Hayes says.

"There’s been an increase of over 11,000 MÄori on the dole since this Government came into office, or almost 25 per cent. That’s equivalent to a town the size of Kaiapoi.

"Forty per cent of dole recipients now are MÄori, the highest proportion in over five years.

"It isn’t kind or caring to let MÄori languish on welfare. Employers are crying out for workers, so the number of people on benefits shouldn’t be skyrocketing.

"The number of PÄkehÄ on the dole has increased too, but by 11 per cent, less than half the rate of the increase MÄori have experienced. In absolute numbers, there are more MÄori on the dole than PÄkehÄ despite being a smaller proportion of the population.

"While the Government crows about low unemployment and a strong economy, it’s clear MÄori just aren’t seeing that.

"Even proven initiatives like WhÄnau Ora that empower MÄori to access health services and improve their lives aren’t being supported. This Government budgeted $80 million for WhÄnau Ora in Budget 2019 but still hasn’t distributed the funds to Commissioning Agencies, even diverting some of the money to government agencies.

"All this demonstrates is that Labour’s MÄori Caucus is toothless and ineffective. MÄori need a voice in areas like education, employment, health and welfare, and we’re just not being heard by this Government."