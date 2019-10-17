This Labour-led Government is failing Maori - National

|
The blowout in the number of MÄori benefit recipients to 56,500 is concerning and shows this Labour-led Government is failing MÄori, National’s MÄori Development spokesperson Jo Hayes says.
"There’s been an increase of over 11,000 MÄori on the dole since this Government came into office, or almost 25 per cent. That’s equivalent to a town the size of Kaiapoi.
"Forty per cent of dole recipients now are MÄori, the highest proportion in over five years.
"It isn’t kind or caring to let MÄori languish on welfare. Employers are crying out for workers, so the number of people on benefits shouldn’t be skyrocketing.
"The number of PÄkehÄ on the dole has increased too, but by 11 per cent, less than half the rate of the increase MÄori have experienced. In absolute numbers, there are more MÄori on the dole than PÄkehÄ despite being a smaller proportion of the population.
"While the Government crows about low unemployment and a strong economy, it’s clear MÄori just aren’t seeing that.
"Even proven initiatives like WhÄnau Ora that empower MÄori to access health services and improve their lives aren’t being supported. This Government budgeted $80 million for WhÄnau Ora in Budget 2019 but still hasn’t distributed the funds to Commissioning Agencies, even diverting some of the money to government agencies.
"All this demonstrates is that Labour’s MÄori Caucus is toothless and ineffective. MÄori need a voice in areas like education, employment, health and welfare, and we’re just not being heard by this Government."
