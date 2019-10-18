Horizons Regional Council announced

Friday, 18 October, 2019 - 10:36

Horizons Regional Council officially welcomes six returning and six new councillors following the final declaration of results for local body elections.

Horizons electoral officer Craig Grant says that all votes have now been counted and a council has been formed.

"The current council stands down on Sunday night, with Horizons chief executive Michael McCartney acting as chair until the inaugural council meeting on Tuesday 22 October 2019," says Mr Grant.

"At their first council meeting, councillors will elect who their chair for the next three years will be.

"Horizons six returning councillors are Bruce Gordon (Manawatū-Rangitikei), Rachel Keedwell, Jono Naylor, and Wiremu Te Awe Awe (Palmerston North), and David Cotton and Nicola Patrick who were elected unopposed (Whanganui).

"Our six new councillors are Sam Ferguson and Emma Clarke (Horowhenua), John Turkington (Manawatū-Rangitikei), Fiona Gordon (Palmerston North), Weston Kirton (Ruapehu), and Allan Benbow (Tararua).

"Horizons would like to acknowledge Gordon McKellar and Lindsay Burnell who missed out on re-election. Both represented their communities and the wider region for three and four terms respectively."