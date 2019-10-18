Friday, 18 October, 2019 - 16:38

This weekend on Newshub Nation:

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman tells us what's wrong with Andrew Little's foreign fighter law.

We cross live to the New Zealand First Conference.

And we ask incoming Wellington mayor Andy Foster how he will win over a divided city.

Plus, On the countdown to Canada’s election we interview correspondent Laura McQuillan live from the CBC newsroom in Toronto.

In backstory we meet the former butcher MP who overcame cancer.

And we are joined by our panel: Political commentator Brigitte Morten, NZ Herald Senior Writer Simon Wilson and AUT Senior Lecturer Ella Henry.

Newshub Nation on TV3, 9.30am Saturday, 10am Sunday.