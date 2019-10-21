Deputy Mayor, committee chairpersons announced

Monday, 21 October, 2019 - 17:06

His Worship the Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt has today announced his chosen Deputy Mayor and committee chairpersons for the new term, as he reflects on the recent election.

"Despite the inadequacies of our postal services, there was a relatively high response by voters in this year’s Local Government elections in Invercargill," Sir Tim said.

"From my point of view, the biggest surprise was the election of our most astute council critic, Nobby Clark, who was the highest polling candidate.

"My own campaign was focussed on the fate of 82 disabled workers at our recycling plant, the future of SIT and the reduction of the Tiwai Smelter’s transmission costs. I believe my own consistently high polling has given me a mandate to pursue these issues," he said.

"I have chosen Councillor Toni Biddle as my Deputy Mayor because she is energetic, hardworking, committed and loyal to a fault. Being my Deputy will also enhance our city’s reputation for both diversity and gender balance."

Sir Tim also named the following Committee Chairpersons:

Finance and Policy - Councillor Nobby Clark

Regulatory Services - Councillor Allan Arnold

Infrastructure Services - Councillor Ian Pottinger

Community Services - Councillor Lindsay Abbott