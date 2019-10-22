Ngai Tahu CEO appointed to NZ-China Council

Tuesday, 22 October, 2019 - 15:08

Minister for MÄori Development, Nanaia Mahuta, has selected Arihia Bennett MNZM, Chief Executive Officer of Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu, as the Te Puni KÅkiri appointed representative on the New Zealand-China Council.

The New Zealand-China Council (the Council) was established in 2012 as a New Zealand led and funded organisation that acts as a cross-sector body for the New Zealand-China relationship. It brings together senior leaders from government, business and the wider community to strengthen the bilateral relationship with China.

Minister Mahuta says Arihia Bennett (NgÄi Tahu, NgÄti Porou, NgÄpuhi) will bring a wealth of knowledge about tourism and Te Ao MÄori to the Council role and she is pleased to make today’s announcement.

"The Council wants to ensure they have appropriate and ongoing MÄori representation to reflect the importance of the MÄori economy and MÄori business and cultural links with China. The role will be an important connector between the Council and MÄori as MÄori seek to deepen trade relationships with China".

"NgÄi Tahu have been doing exciting things as the largest tourism operator on the South Island’s West Coast and I am delighted to have Arihia representing MÄori interests in the New Zealand-China relationship," she says.

Chief Executive of Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu Arihia Bennett says, "I look forward to representing MÄori on the Council, particularly as the Chinese market continues to grow in importance to the MÄori economy, built upon on our unique relationship-based approach".

"China is a country with an intergenerational focus that is very much in line with the NgÄi Tahu vision - mÅ tÄtou, Ä, mÅ kÄ uri Ä muri ake nei - for us and our children after us. I look forward to ensuring that a Te Ao MÄori perspective continues to be woven into the Council’s strategy."

Minister Mahuta would also like to thank the former Te Puni KÅkiri-appointed member to the Council, Ngahiwi Tomoana, Chairman of NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Inc., who is standing down after seven years of service on the Council.