Ngai Tahu CEO appointed to NZ-China Council

Minister for MÄori Development, Nanaia Mahuta, has selected Arihia Bennett MNZM, Chief Executive Officer of Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu, as the Te Puni KÅkiri appointed representative on the New Zealand-China Council.
The New Zealand-China Council (the Council) was established in 2012 as a New Zealand led and funded organisation that acts as a cross-sector body for the New Zealand-China relationship. It brings together senior leaders from government, business and the wider community to strengthen the bilateral relationship with China.
Minister Mahuta says Arihia Bennett (NgÄi Tahu, NgÄti Porou, NgÄpuhi) will bring a wealth of knowledge about tourism and Te Ao MÄori to the Council role and she is pleased to make today’s announcement.
"The Council wants to ensure they have appropriate and ongoing MÄori representation to reflect the importance of the MÄori economy and MÄori business and cultural links with China. The role will be an important connector between the Council and MÄori as MÄori seek to deepen trade relationships with China".
"NgÄi Tahu have been doing exciting things as the largest tourism operator on the South Island’s West Coast and I am delighted to have Arihia representing MÄori interests in the New Zealand-China relationship," she says.
Chief Executive of Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu Arihia Bennett says, "I look forward to representing MÄori on the Council, particularly as the Chinese market continues to grow in importance to the MÄori economy, built upon on our unique relationship-based approach".
"China is a country with an intergenerational focus that is very much in line with the NgÄi Tahu vision - mÅ tÄtou, Ä, mÅ kÄ uri Ä muri ake nei - for us and our children after us. I look forward to ensuring that a Te Ao MÄori perspective continues to be woven into the Council’s strategy."
Minister Mahuta would also like to thank the former Te Puni KÅkiri-appointed member to the Council, Ngahiwi Tomoana, Chairman of NgÄti Kahungunu Iwi Inc., who is standing down after seven years of service on the Council.
