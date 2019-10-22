Where is the rainbow PM now? - Vision NZ

Tuesday, 22 October, 2019 - 16:55

"The Prime Minister must publicly support an immediate ban on Gay Conversion Therapy. If I was Jacinda I would feel morally obligated to give more confidence on where I stand, when I have asked for, and received, support from that community."

"The position she has taken looks like a crab scuttling underneath the closest rock and leaves the carefully self-styled brand of leadership she’s created, open to question.

"It seems our one term PM is preparing her 2020 campaign earlier this time, and getting a comfortable position sitting on the middle of the fence. Said Hannah Tamaki, Leader Vision New Zealand.

Hannah Tamaki asks, why is Jacinda so silent in 2019 and not willing to strongly position herself by speaking up for a community that adorned her with praise and celebration. Because even if Jenny Shipley was the first Prime Minister to attend an Auckland Pride Parade almost 20 years ago in 1998, It was this PM who, in 2018, who became the first to walk in the Gay Parade calling for more support to LGBTI suffering from mental health.

The PM has used the same brushoff line as she did in the Lumsden Maternity case that resulted in setting a precedence of normalised road side births.

"I wouldn’t mind taking the time to look at the select committee report" was the PMs response to media when she acknowledged the LGBTI community took this as something to "rightly feel so strongly about".

She voiced her own concerns of "vulnerable, particularly young people" that might be affected by this and followed on to tell media that "keeping in mind that there will be those who perceive that it’s a part of their freedom of expression within their religion".

"This country is being led with no morality and already suffering from the consequence of what nine successive years under Helen Clark’s rule did to our nation. Her attack against New Zealand families and disempowerment of traditional kiwi values, as a woman with no children, can be seen today in the rising number of suicides, mental health and displaced Kiwis we have."

Continuing in those footsteps is the Prime Minister today, who told the world that Climate Change was her Generations Nuclear Free moment, yet did not have the courage to raise that with President of the United States Donald Trump.

"Nobody likes a fence sitter" Says Hannah Tamaki, Leader Vision New Zealand.