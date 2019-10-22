Auckland slowed down even further - Simon Bridges

Tuesday, 22 October, 2019 - 17:03

Auckland Transport has ignored the views of Aucklanders and slowed the city down, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

"It already takes too long to get around Auckland, particularly in the CBD. A central city reduced to 30 or 40 km per hour will be a nightmare for commuters.

"The majority of people who submitted to Auckland Transport (AT) didn’t want this - but AT’s ignored the very people this will affect.

"A blanket speed limit drop is a drastic step. For people to abide by this, you need to take other measures, like having roads which look like they’re designed for slower speeds. Without doing this, people will keep doing 50 km per hour and all you have is a revenue gathering scheme.

"The Government has done nothing to improve transport in Auckland except promise a slow tram down Dominion Road which has no sign of actually happening. Now AT has added to Auckland’s transport woes by ensuring the infrastructure which is there is as slow as possible.

"We all want to reduce the road toll but the evidence shows the measures already being taken have reduced deaths and serious injuries.

"All this decision will do is create further frustration for Aucklanders."