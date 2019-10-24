New Zealand First welcomes primary sector support for climate change plan

Thursday, 24 October, 2019 - 10:13

New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters says the Government’s steps to reduce farm livestock emissions are necessary and timely.

Today the Government and farming leaders announced a plan to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025.

"Many farmers have already been making changes on-farm to address climate change challenges as well as protecting New Zealand’s reputation as a world class export market," said Mr Peters.

"Primary sector organisations have shown leadership with their constructive approach, and commitment to achieve emission reductions in a meaningful way. Their public commitments about tackling climate change and like all kiwis wanting to do their fair share was welcomed."

"There are many challenges ahead but the Government is committed to develop the systems to measure and account for on-farm emissions in 2025, and back that up with investment in research," said Mr Peters.

"Transition is never an easy road but this Government, and the primary sector, are well aware of the need to work in a good faith and practical manner to ensure we have a sustainable, competitive and viable farming sector.

The Government’s willingness to make progress in these difficult areas is more than what can be said about the Opposition," he said.