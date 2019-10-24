Green support shows how weak Terrorism Bill is - Mitchell

Thursday, 24 October, 2019 - 13:09

The Green Party, who have historically opposed every measure to keep New Zealanders safe, are now supporting the Government’s Terrorism Suppression (Control Orders) Bill, proving just how weak this Bill is, National’s Justice spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

"The safety of New Zealanders is paramount to National, and this Bill does not go far enough.

"National will not support the Terrorism Suppression (Control Orders) Bill at first reading. We made it very clear from the outset it should be stronger and more closely aligned with other jurisdictions.

"The sensible changes we put forward are to keep New Zealanders safe from terrorists.

"We will lodge these as amendments, pushing for the changes needed to strengthen the Bill.

"Our amendments reflect the serious risk posed by terrorist activity. We want to send the strong message that terrorism won’t be tolerated and that we need to protect our communities at all costs.

"The Government has shown it’s satisfied with a weak response.

"Justice Minister Andrew Little has let his ego get in the way of the safety of New Zealanders. Dismissing National and our changes is arrogant and is putting the lives of New Zealanders at risk.

"We want Kiwis to be safe. Andrew Little now has a choice whether to make this Bill stronger or not."