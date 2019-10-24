Tairawhiti Workforce development projects get $1.6m PGF boost

Thursday, 24 October, 2019 - 13:19

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF), through its skills and employment programme, Te Ara Mahi, is investing a further $1.6m into TairÄwhiti’s workforce development, said Parliamentary Under Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau.

"This PGF funding follows on from significant PGF investment earlier this month giving TairÄwhiti people access to additional opportunities and meaningful work through the support of locally-led initiatives," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

Total PGF investment to date in the TairÄwhiti region is $200.1 mil.

The projects announced in TairÄwhiti today are:

- $731,311.40) for a two year civic infrastructure workforce development programme for 24 new employees (targeting potential workers from Tolaga Bay up to Hicks Bay) and 15 existing employees, to be run by Parata Contracting; and

- $940,228 for a two year horticulture training programme that will train 56 full time employees - 31 in year 1; and 19 in year 2 to be run by Four Seasons.

"These projects exemplify the purpose of Te Ara Mahi - to give regions the capability to support local people with skills, training and employment, and addresses the labour shortage in the horticulture and civic infrastructure sectors in TairÄwhiti," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

"These projects are an exemplar of passionate community leaders getting involved to make a difference for their community, and will make a significant difference to the futures of people and businesses in TairÄwhiti.

"Im proud we are backing locally-led programmes which tackle challenges in this region head on, and support the priorities carved out by people in this community," Fletcher Tabuteau said.