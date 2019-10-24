Porirua City Mayor Anita Baker reappoints Izzy Ford as Deputy

Thursday, 24 October, 2019 - 15:13

Mayor Anita Baker has reappointed Izzy Ford as the Deputy Mayor of Porirua City.

"Izzy has a wealth of governance and leadership experience and strong community connections. I’m looking forward to working closely with her to build on our relationships with the Porirua community to make sure the decisions we make benefit everyone," Mayor Baker says.

There are five new faces around the Council table this triennium, including returning Cr Euon Murrell.

"We have a diverse group of Councillors who reflect our diverse community - I’m excited to be working with them too. Together we will all work hard for the people of Porirua."

Deputy Mayor Ford says six years ago when she first stood for Council it was because a friend "volun-told" her to throw her hat in ring.

"It never crossed my mind to stand for Council but both my husband and I are born and raised in Porirua and we love raising our three children here."

Cr Ford was elected to the Eastern Ward six years ago.

"I am humbled to be re-elected to serve my third term as an Eastern Ward Councillor and to continue as Deputy Mayor for the city. It has given me the opportunity to give back to the city that raised me!

"We are at a turning point in our city’s direction. Much of this is exciting and positive but also with challenges so it’s critical to have leaders who are up for some tough decisions. I know our residents want us to drive critical and fiscally responsible decisions over the next three years. I’m looking forward to the challenge."

Cr Ford has held a number of leadership roles in the community as a member of the Rangikura School Board for the past 9 years; and committee member of both Trust House Porirua and Nikau Porirua District Fund.

"These funding groups have given me a wider insight into the needs of our people and allowed me to connect some of our community groups with aspirational projects with funders.

"I’m looking forward to what the next triennium will bring and working alongside all elected members."

The inaugural Council meeting to swear in the new Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Councillors takes place on Wednesday 30 October starting at 5.30pm at PÄtaka.