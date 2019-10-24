Have migrants elected accidental Government ? - Vision NZ

Thursday, 24 October, 2019 - 15:28

Vision NZ understands that there is no official figure on the number of non-citizens eligible to vote. "We know that there were nearly 200,000 people with residence class visas living here as of August 2019," Goulter says.

"It’s not clear how many of these people voted in the 2017 general election because the Electoral Commission doesn’t record that information."

The Electoral Commission verified this under the Official Information Act back in April this year. For more details, see the Commission's response here:

However, Vision NZ has obtained results from the 2017 New Zealand Election Study (NZES) that indicate non-citizens played an important role in electing the Coalition. The NZES is an academic study that surveyed a total of 3,445 people. For the full dataset, please see here:

The attached table shows a representative sample of 2,670 confirmed voters weighted by demographic variables such as age, gender and education. 7 percent said they were not a New Zealand citizen. Of these, 54 percent voted for one of the governing parties (Labour, NZ First or Greens).

"These numbers show that non-citizens were a sizeable bloc in the last election. The majority of them voted for Labour, NZ First and the Greens. That means they might have swung the election."

Today Vision NZ announced a policy that it will introduce a ban on non-citizens voting if it holds the balance of power required to form a government in 2020. "The reality is that many people voting in the last election may have no allegiance to this country."

Vision NZ believes that it would be a travesty if the accidental NZ First appointed Labour-Green Government was elected by a bloc of voters who were not born and raised here. It is time to take back New Zealand for Kiwis First and put the power in our democracy,