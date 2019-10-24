Te Pire Haeata ki Parihaka / Parihaka Reconciliation Bill passes third reading

Thursday, 24 October, 2019 - 20:03

Minister for MÄori Crown Relations: Te Arawhiti Kelvin Davis today welcomed the return of the Parihaka community to Parliament to witness the third reading of Te Pire Haeata ki Parihaka / the Parihaka Reconciliation Bill.

The Bill provides an apology to the Parihaka community for the Crown’s historical actions at Parihaka, and a legacy statement which summarises the origins of the Parihaka community, its principles, history and aspirations for the future.

"The reference in the name of the Bill to ‘haeata’, meaning ‘dawn’, acknowledges our commitment to a new beginning for both the Parihaka community and the Crown," Kelvin Davis said.

"The reading of the Crown apology in English and te reo MÄori at the Reconciliation Ceremony at Parihaka in June 2017 was a momentous occasion. It was a significant step in the relationship between Parihaka and the Crown. Today marks a further step on the journey towards reconciliation.

"While we acknowledge the Crown’s failure to respect the basic human rights of the Parihaka community in the 19th century, we also celebrate the community’s resilience and determination to shape its own future.

"It is truly an historic day for the relationship between Parihaka and the Crown," Kelvin Davis said.

The Bill also provides:

- A commitment to an annual Parihaka-Crown leaders’ forum.

- A relationship agreement between the Parihaka PapakÄinga Trust, 10 agencies and three local authorities.

- A $9 million contribution to the development of Parihaka.

- Protection of the name Parihaka against commercial exploitation (which will require authorisation of the Parihaka PapakÄinga Trust).

Copies of Te Kawenata o Rongo or Deed of Reconciliation are available at https://parihaka.maori.nz/home/wp-content/uploads/Te-Kawenata-o-Rongo.pdf

Te Pire Haeata ki Parihaka / the Parihaka Reconciliation Bill can be found at http://www.legislation.govt.nz/