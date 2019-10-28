NZ Wars commemorations 'highlight importance of our history'

Monday, 28 October, 2019 - 19:03

The commemoration of the New Zealand Wars highlights the importance of learning our history in order to understand who we are today, Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said.

Te PÅ«take o te Riri, He RÄ Maumahara, is a national commemoration for the wars and conflicts within Aotearoa between the Crown and MÄori, and was held for the second year in a row today in Waitara.

It was born from calls for a national day of commemoration for the New Zealand Wars, including a petition organised by Åtorohanga College students in 2015.

"The history of the New Zealander Wars is important for all New Zealanders to know and understand and it’s especially important for our rangatahi to learn about their history and identity," Jacinda Ardern said.

"As I announced in September our history will be part of the local curriculum in all schools and kura by 2022. The curriculum changes will include learning about the New Zealand Wars.

"Having a greater understanding of our past, the people and the places that together made our history gives us the foundation for a shared future," Jacinda Ardern said.

"I commend the work of the regional Taranaki communities led by local Iwi to band together and offer new ways of being able to share the conflicts in the region that enable all New Zealand to participate and learn about our history," said Nanaia Mahuta.

"Providing site visits and educational programmes and resources will all work towards creating better awareness of the impact of these encounters between both PÄkehÄ and MÄori in the region."

"Te PÅ«take o te Riri is an event that we can ensure our common history is shared with both the general public and those in our regions, so that all citizens of this country can be better informed about these watershed moments that have defined our nation," Minister Mahuta said.