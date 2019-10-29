Strong anti-terrorism laws needed despite death of ISIS leader

|
Complacency over terrorist threats cannot be the legacy of the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, killed in Sunday's successful attack carried out by US Seals on the ISIS headquarters, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says.
"Those involved in the raid have made the world a little safer for a time.
"National in Government took the decision to join the US led coalition against ISIS because we could see no country was insulated from state-less ideologically driven terrorism.
"Al-Baghdadi and his followers were, and are, pure evil. ISIS is an idea, it has not died with Al-Baghdadi.
"Our security services, both civil and military, need to be as vigilant and connected as ever to like-minded countries. Strong terrorism laws are only a bother to terrorists. As ISIS followers disperse throughout the world, we need to have strong anti-terrorism laws."
