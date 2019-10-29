Boost to Financial Markets Authority litigation fund

Tuesday, 29 October, 2019 - 11:01

The Government is increasing the Financial Markets Authority’s litigation budget by $4 million for 2019/20 to ensure the regulator has access to the resources required to bring legal proceedings when it needs to.

The increase will take the FMA’s litigation fund annual budget to $6 million for 2019/20. The FMA’s litigation fund was set at $2 million per year when the regulator was established in 2011.

"Fair, efficient and transparent financial markets are vital for New Zealand’s economic wellbeing," Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi says.

"As the financial markets regulator, the FMA plays a key role in delivering those benefits for New Zealanders.

"However, cost increases and the rising complexity of investigating serious breaches of the law are placing pressure on the FMA’s enforcement and litigation functions.

"Institutions within the financial sector are often well-resourced and willing to litigate when enforcement action is taken.

"A larger legal fighting fund ensures the regulator is well placed to respond to misconduct and it sends a clear message that the FMA is resourced to take on those with deep pockets," Mr Faafoi says.

He says the increase to the litigation fund ensures the FMA is well-prepared to act as a proactive regulator of New Zealand’s financial markets.

"This will mean the FMA can continue to enforce the high level of professional standards the public expects from the financial sector," says Mr Faafoi.