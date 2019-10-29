Lilburn Lecture 2019: Gillian Whitehead breathes new music into taonga puoro

Tuesday, 29 October, 2019 - 15:00

The revival of traditional MÄori musical instruments, taonga puoro, is celebrated at the National Library this week on Friday 1 November.

Esteemed composer Dame Gillian Whitehead (NgÄi te Rangi) will give the annual Lilburn Lecture for 2019 at the National Library of New Zealand.

In Breath of the Birds: The Revival of Taonga Puoro, Whitehead will consider these ancient musical instruments as they are understood today, and how they have influenced and been used in her compositions. The lecture will include a live performance by NZSO principal flautist Bridget Douglas and taonga puoro exponent Alistair Fraser.

Whitehead is an honoured composer whose work has been recognised internationally for many decades. The 2018 recipient of the Arts Foundation Arts Icon Award, she has won the SOUNZ Contemporary Award three times. She has frequently incorporated taonga puoro and MÄori themes into her work.

"I’m honoured and delighted to be asked to give this year’s Lilburn Lecture. The series is building a remarkable picture of aspects of music in Aotearoa today," says Whitehead. The Lilburn Lecture is an annual collaboration that started in 2013 between the Lilburn Trust, established by composer Douglas Lilburn, and the Alexander Turnbull Library. The lectures provide a platform for speakers to present new ideas about and perspectives on New Zealand music.

"The theme of this year’s lecture is especially resonant as our current exhibition, PÅ«kana: Moments in MÄori Performance, part of the Library’s ATL100 celebrations, features a section on taonga puoro" says Dr Michael Brown, Curator of Music at the Alexander Turnbull Library. Whitehead’s own personal collection, including manuscript scores, papers and recordings, is preserved in the Archive of New Zealand Music, at the Turnbull Library.