Building Consent Authority maintains low risk rating following IANZ assessment

Tuesday, 29 October, 2019 - 16:04

The Building Consent Authority (BCA) at Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has maintained its low risk rating from the International Accreditation of New Zealand (IANZ).

This follows the two-yearly routine audit which took place in early October 2019. During this audit process, an IANZ lead assessor, two technical assessors and a Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment observer, reviewed the BCA team’s practices and compliance with regulations.

The BCA team receipts, processes and grants building consents and issues Code Compliance Certificates across the district.

"The audit was an intense four day assessment so it is pleasing to see we have maintained our low risk rating and have been accredited for a further two years - this is the maximum allowable for a BCA," said QLDC Building Services Manager Chris English.

"This places us as one of the most compliant BCAs in Aotearoa New Zealand. This is a marked difference to 2015/16 when the BCA came very close to losing its accreditation," Mr English said.

The IANZ result carries on from the recognition received earlier in the year when the team won the Building Officials of New Zealand award for Organisational Commitment to Customer Service and Excellence.

QLDC General Manager Planning and Development Tony Avery advised the BCA team has made considerable improvements over the last four years and significant investment has been placed into improving this core Council service.

"The BCA team plays an integral role in the functioning of our district, so I am proud of the hard work made to improve processes and ensure best practice across the board," Mr Avery added.