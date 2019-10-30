Electoral Commission is considering party name and logo application for TOP

Wednesday, 30 October, 2019 - 10:01

The Electoral Commission is considering an application to register an abbreviated name and new logo for The Opportunities Party (TOP).

The party would like to register the following name abbreviation under Part 4 of the Electoral Act 1993:

Party name: The Opportunities Party (TOP)Current abbreviation: NoneNew Party abbreviation: TOP Applicant: Ray McKeown, Party Secretary, The Opportunities Party (TOP)

The party has also applied to register the following substitute political party logo:

Registration of a party logo is needed for it to appear on a voting paper.

Registration of a substitute party abbreviation may be refused if the name is indecent, offensive, excessively long, likely to cause confusion or mislead electors, contains any reference to a title or honour or similar form of identification.

Registration of a substitute party logo may be refused if the logo is indecent, offensive, likely to cause confusion or mislead electors, or contains any reference to a title or honour or similar form of identification, or infringes an intellectual property right.

Anyone who wishes to comment on the substitute party name abbreviation, substitute party logo, or both may do so in writing to the Electoral Commission at:

The deadline for comments is 5pm, Wednesday 13 November 2019.

For more information, read more about the party registration and logo registration process, email enquiries@elections.govt.nz or phone 04 495 0030 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.