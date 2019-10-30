Taxpayers’ Union responds to National’s social services document

Wednesday, 30 October, 2019 - 12:59

Responding to the release of the National Party’s social services document, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says:

"With the exception of the tough talk on gangs, today’s policy package from National is packed with feel-good commitments that are Jacinda Ardern-lite."

In relation to National’s policy to continuously ratchet up superannuation payments in line with two thirds of the average wage, Mr Williams says:

"The taxpayer-friendly approach would be to simply tie Super payments to the cost of living, and not continue to run NZ Super into a financial black hole."