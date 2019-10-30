Taxpayers’ Union responds to National’s social services document

|
[ login or create an account ]
Responding to the release of the National Party’s social services document, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says:
"With the exception of the tough talk on gangs, today’s policy package from National is packed with feel-good commitments that are Jacinda Ardern-lite."
In relation to National’s policy to continuously ratchet up superannuation payments in line with two thirds of the average wage, Mr Williams says:
"The taxpayer-friendly approach would be to simply tie Super payments to the cost of living, and not continue to run NZ Super into a financial black hole."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice